Dropbox +1.7% ahead of lockup expiration

Dropbox’s (NASDAQ:DBX) lockup expiration happens after today’s close. The company rescheduled the date from September 7 due to the quarterly blackout period.

About 18% of outstanding shares are held by insiders, according to Bloomberg data.

Short sales have increased in the past two weeks and now represent about 22% of shares available to trade, according to Markit data, down from a record high 26% after the Q2 report.

The Q2 report included the rescheduling and news that COO Dennis Woodside plans to leave.

Dropbox shares are up 1.7% to $28.55. Shares are down 3% in the past month, 8.7% in the month, 5.6% in the quarter, and 1.4% YTD since the March IPO.

Previously: Dropbox -4.6% on Q2 beats with COO departure, lock-up expiration change (Aug. 9)