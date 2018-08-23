Latest 'World of Warcraft' expansion is fastest selling

Last week's launch of Battle for Azeroth made it the fastest-selling expansion ever for World of Warcraft, the iconic videogame franchise from Blizzard (ATVI -0.5% ).

it also makes it one of the fastest-selling PC games of all time.

On the Aug. 14 launch day, sell-throughs hit more than 3.4M units.

The expansion comes in standard editions in physical and digital form for a suggested retail price of $49.99, as well as a Digital Deluxe Edition (SRP $69.99). There's also a retail-exclusive Collector's Edition (SRP $99.99).

Previously: Twitter seals Overwatch League content deal (Aug. 23 2018)

Previously: Videogame sales +14% in July as hardware, accessories jump (Aug. 22 2018)