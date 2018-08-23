Wells Fargo says weed stance is legal, not political

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.5% ) says assertions that it closed an account in Florida because of its presumed political views regarding medical marijuana are false.

"The company has no political position on the matter," the company's statement said.

The San Francisco-based bank says as a federally regulated national bank, it's required to follow federal law, which prohibits the sale and use of marijuana, even though state laws may differ.

"We make these decisions based on the requirements of federal law and not because of any political view on the topic," according to the statement.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Veterinarians mull marijuana for pets (July 20)