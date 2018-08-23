CNOOC reports best half-year profit since 2015

China's CNOOC (CEO -0.8% ) says H1 profits jumped 57% Y/Y to 25.48B yuan ($3.71B), its best half-year performance since H1 2015, helped by higher crude prices and strong gas sales.

CNOOC's H1 crude oil production from domestic fields fell to 128M barrels from 134M barrels in the year-ago period, citing the aging of the Bohai Rim field and the maintenance of two drilling ships, while natural gas output rose 11% Y/Y.

CNOOC maintains guidance for full-year capex of 70B-80B yuan, even as capital spending during H1 totaled only 21B yuan; the company says it will accelerate spending in H2.