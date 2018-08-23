Atlantic Acquisition announces completion of merger with HF Group Holding

HF Foods Group, formerly known as Atlantic Acquisition Corp. (ATACU) announced the consummation of its business combination with privately-held HF Group Holding Corporation.

The former shareholders of HF Group Holding Corporation will be issued 19.97M shares of stock at a value of $10 each, based on a $199.7M valuation of the combined company.

The common stock is expected to begin trading under the new symbol HFFG on 23rd August, 2018.

Chardan Capital Markets acted as Atlantic's advisor in connection with the transaction.