Viking Therapeutics up 7% ahead of mid-stage data readout on VK2809

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX +6.5% ) perks up on average volume. Shares have been building a base since its June breakout connected to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (MDGL -0.5% ) successful mid-stage results for NASH candidate MGL-3196, a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist. Viking's VK2809 has the same mechanism of action.

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 study assessing VK2809 in patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) should be available next quarter.

Previously: Madrigal's MGL-3196 shows sustained benefit in mid-stage NASH study; shares up 40% premarket (May 31)

Previously: Madrigal's mid-stage success stokes Viking Therapeutics, up 27% premarket (May 31)