Mortgage rates fall for third straight week: Freddie

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.51% for the week ending Aug. 23, 2018 slips from 4.53% W/W, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Sales activity appears to have crested in late 2017, according to Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

“It is clear affordability constraints have cooled the housing market, especially in expensive coastal markets," Khater says. "Many metro areas desperately need more new and existing affordable inventory to break out of this slump.”

15-year FRM averaged 3.98% vs. 4.01% W/W.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.82% vs. 3.87% W/W.

