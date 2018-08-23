Enterprise Products to sell stake in Mississippi plant to American Midstream

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.1% ) says it is offering to sell a 25% stake in its Pascagoula, Miss., natural gas processing plant to American Midstream Partners (AMID -2.2% ).

The deal for the plant, which can process 1B cf/day of natural gas, is subject to certain conditions including the completion of modifications to parts of AMID's High Point pipeline system; financial terms are not disclosed.

The High Point system delivers natural gas to EPD's Toca Gas Plant offshore Louisiana, which is being shut down in favor of increasing the use of the Pascagoula facility.