Ares Capital gets buy rating in new BDC coverage by Citi

Ares Capital (ARCC +0.1%) gets a new buy rating from Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich as he starts covering three large business development companies--or BDCs, Bloomberg reports.
Most of Ares Capital's metrics are better than its peers, yet stock price is closer to the middle, he writes.
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD -0.5%) gets a neutral rating; strong underlying portfolio is balanced by relatively high stock valuation.
Apollo Investment (AINV -1.7%) rated sell by Cyganovich; though new management has potential to boost economic returns, risks from non-core/other investments that may continue to pressure NAV per share.
