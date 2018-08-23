Ares Capital gets buy rating in new BDC coverage by Citi

Ares Capital (ARCC +0.1% ) gets a new buy rating from Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich as he starts covering three large business development companies--or BDCs, Bloomberg reports.

Most of Ares Capital's metrics are better than its peers, yet stock price is closer to the middle, he writes.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD -0.5% ) gets a neutral rating; strong underlying portfolio is balanced by relatively high stock valuation.