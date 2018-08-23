Ilva tender irregular but Arcelor contract still valid, Italian minister says

Italian Industry Minister Di Maio says the tender to sell the Ilva steel plant to ArcelorMittal (MT -1.8% ) was illegitimate but it was not the company's fault and the Ilva sale might still go ahead, clarifying an earlier report.

Di Maio says MT was awarded the tender without rival companies being allowed to improve the terms of their initial bids, citing an opinion by state lawyers.

The minister says the previous government was to blame for the “illegitimate” tender, not MT, which had “always acted in good faith,” and he confirms a Sept. 15 deadline to complete the sale remains in place.