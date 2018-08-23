Report: Microsoft launching Xbox All Access hardware plan?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) could launch an Xbox All Access plan giving users free hardware in exchange for two years of Xbox Live and Games Pass, according to Windows Central sources.

The All Access subscriptions could cost about $22/month with Xbox One S hardware or $35/month for Xbox One X hardware.

Users could cancel the subscription after two years and keep the hardware.

Microsoft is struggling to get market share away from Sony’s PlayStation. Earlier this year, Microsoft committed to launching all first-party One games to Games Pass subscribers on the launch date, showing an increased focus on the service.