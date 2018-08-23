B Communications +22% on strategic Bezeq combination plan

Israel's B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) is a top telecom mover today, up 21.6% in U.S. trading, after releasing a strategic plan for subsidiary Bezeq (BZQIY +5.9% ) to merge some of its businesses in a cost-cutting measure.

The company, formerly Israel's telecom monopoly provider, said in filings that it's proposing to combine Pelephone, YES and Bezeq International -- merging its mobile phone, satellite TV and Internet, while leaving the fixed-line business separate.

Bezeq earnings showed a 5.3% decline in revenues and operating profits that fell 35%, as well as net profits that fell 45.5%.