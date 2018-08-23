Saratoga Investment prices public offering of $35M 6.25% notes due 2025

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $35M in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% unsecured notes due August 31, 2025.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.25% per year payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 of each year, beginning November 30, 2018.

The offering is expected to close on August 28.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $5M amount of Notes.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in middle-market companies in accordance with the Company’s investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

