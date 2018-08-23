Canada's Supreme Court dismisses challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Canada’s Supreme Court declines to hear an appeal by the city of Burnaby, B.C., of an order issued by the National Energy Board late last year which gave Kinder Morgan (KMI, OTCPK:KMLGF) permission to bypass some of the municipality’s bylaws to build its Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion through the city.

Burnaby, which is the terminal point for the 590K bbl/day expansion from Alberta, appealed the NEB’s decision to the Federal Court of Appeal, which dismissed the case on March 23.

The Supreme Court decision removes some legal uncertainty about whether the Trans Mountain expansion can be built, but the project still faces other legal challenges.

KMI in May announced a sale of the existing pipeline and expansion to the Canadian government; shareholders are scheduled to vote on the sale next week.