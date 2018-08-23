Fannie, Freddie falls after appeals court rejects investors' argument

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -1.6% ) fell as much as 7.9% and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.5% ) as much as 7.6% after an appeals court rejected investors' arguments that the conservator created to run Fannie and Freddie exceeded its powers.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled that it agrees with the district court that the "FHFA hasn't exceeded its powers in assenting to the net worth sweep," Bloomberg reports.

That means that Freddie and Fannie's excess capital will continue to be swept into the U.S. Treasury.

