Boingo CMO sells shares in company

According to SEC filings, Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Callahan has sold out of her holdings in the company.

Callahan sold 25,000 shares on Monday at a weighted average of $31.38, and sold the remaining 4,953 shares Tuesday at an average of $31.95, for an aggregate sale value of just over $942,748.

Boingo logged one of the best one-day gains of the Q2 earnings season, jumping 41.5% after a solid beat on its earnings report.

Shares have been up 2.4% over the past week, and with the help of the current quarter, they're up 39.8% YTD.

