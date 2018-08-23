Bloomberg: ABB considering sale of power grid unit as value surges

ABB (ABB +1.9% ) is considering the sale of its power grid unit, signaling a potential reversal in CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer’s plans for the business, Bloomberg reports.

The CEO said last month that the power grid business is worth “much, much more today” than the $4B-$5B valuation given in 2016 and forecast that the unit was on track to deliver ~$1B of profit; according to a Bloomberg analysis, the unit’s implied valuation has increased to $10.2B following productivity and margin gains.

A sale of the unit would meet a long-time demand of activist investor Cevian Capital, which became a major shareholder in ABB more than three years ago and began pushing for a breakup of the company, particularly a separation of the power grid unit.