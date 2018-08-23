Sellers in Ultragenyx outnumber buyers ahead of blackout period; shares down 7%

Ultragenyx (RARE -6.8% ) is down on below-average volume as buyers appear to be a scarce commodity. The bearish action wipes out a good portion of the clawback from the 10% plunge on August 3.

Institutional shop Capital Research Global Investors, a long-time bull, has trimmed its stake by 2.7%.

After the close yesterday, the company filed an 8-K disclosing a blackout period prohibiting insiders from selling shares while its 401(k) Plan and Trust transitions to a new record keeper. The period will run from tomorrow, August 24, until the week of September 30.