Homebuilders sink after July new home sales unexpectedly sag

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF sinks 4% after July new home sales unexpectedly turned down and house prices aren't as strong as hoped.

Sales of new single-family houses fell 1.7% to a seasonally annually adjusted rate of 627,000 in July from a revised rate of 683,00 in June.

Separately, house prices rose less than expected. June FHFA House Price Index rose 0.2% M/M vs. +0.04% consensus. The index rose 6.5% Y/Y.

“It is clear affordability constraints have cooled the housing market, especially in expensive coastal markets," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Toll Brothers (TOL -2.4% ) is leading homebuilder stocks down. Following are: Hovnanian (HOV -2.2% ), PulteGroup (PHM -2.2% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -1.6% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH -1.6% ), Lennar (LEN -1.7% ), NVR (NVR -1.3% ), Beazer Homes (BZH -1.5% ).

