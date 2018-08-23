DirectView wins $150K contract with prominent New York City hotel

DirectView Holdings (OTCPK:DIRV) has signed a $150K contract for a security and surveillance project for a major NYC hotel, opening the door to further contracts in the hospitality space in New York and across the country.

Roger Ralston, CEO of DirectView commented "DirectView is honored to be chosen as the provider and installer for one of New York City's largest and most prestigious hotels. This contract is a true testament to the superior products and services we offer in NYC and across the country. Many hotel owners in New York City are opting to overhaul their existing and outdated security and surveillance systems. For hotels, the safety and security of staff and guests is of the upmost importance. DirectView is confident that this contract will further our foothold in the NYC hospitality market."