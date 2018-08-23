CenturyLink's Post sells $3.6M worth of shares

In an SEC filing, CenturyLink (CTL +2.1% ) director and former CEO Glen Post discloses the sale of 150,000 shares from Tuesday.

At prices range from $24.00-$24.035, the sale comes in at an aggregate $3.6M.

His beneficial holdings still stand at direct ownership of 1,233,907 shares after the transaction.

Post handed off the reins to CenturyLink to Level 3's Jeff Storey earlier than a planned Jan. 1, 2019, transfer, electing to retire early after Storey "more than demonstrated" ability to take over.