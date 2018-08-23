French private sector growth accelerates in August: PMI

French private sector activity accelerated in August to 55.1 from 54.4, highest in four months due to stronger expansions in both the services and manufacturing sectors.

Preliminary services PMI rose to a two month high of 55.7 from 54.9 in July. compared to the forecast of 55.1.

Manufacturing PMI rose to a three month high of 53.7 from 53.3 against expectations for 53.5.

“Robust domestic client demand, alongside a renewed upturn in exports provided stimulus for the latest acceleration in growth.”

Source: Investing.com

EWQ, FLFR