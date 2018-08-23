UK retailers report August sales boost, but outlook bleak: CBI

British retail sales growth picked up unexpectedly in August to +29 from +20 in June, against the consensus of +13, but major store chains anticipate sharp falls in employment in the months ahead.

Despite a strong August, the CBI said retailers were downbeat about the outlook.

The survey's quarterly balance for employment expectations sank to its lowest level since late 2009, when Britain was still reeling from the global financial crisis.

"That said, the outlook for retail remains challenging, with orders falling, prices rising, employment sliding, and investment drifting down."

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP