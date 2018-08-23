BAE systems awarded $146.3M contract from U.S. Navy

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has been awarded a $146.3M contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $151.3M.

Under the new contract, BAE Systems will upgrade the ship’s weapons and engineering equipment; support the installation of a new Aegis combat system, new communications suite and the Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Systems; and renovate the crew’s living spaces. The work is scheduled to be complete in March 2020.