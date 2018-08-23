Brookfield Property Partners reports results of GGP consideration election

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -2.6%) says it will issue about 92 LP units of BPY and 160M class A shares of Brookfield Property REIT and will pay about $9B cash for its acquisition of GGP (GGP -0.2%).
Each cash-electing GGP share will get $14.62 in cash and 0.376 units of BPY or shares of BPR Class A stock.
Each stock-electing GGP share will get 0.986 units of BPY or shares of BPR Class A stock and $0.312 of cash.
Each non-electing GGP share will get $14.642 in cash and 0.376 units of BPY.
After the deal closes, about 1.2B voting shares of BPR are expected to be outstanding.
Source: Press Release
