Brookfield Property Partners reports results of GGP consideration election

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -2.6% ) says it will issue about 92 LP units of BPY and 160M class A shares of Brookfield Property REIT and will pay about $9B cash for its acquisition of GGP (GGP -0.2% ).

Each cash-electing GGP share will get $14.62 in cash and 0.376 units of BPY or shares of BPR Class A stock.

Each stock-electing GGP share will get 0.986 units of BPY or shares of BPR Class A stock and $0.312 of cash.

Each non-electing GGP share will get $14.642 in cash and 0.376 units of BPY.

After the deal closes, about 1.2B voting shares of BPR are expected to be outstanding.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Deadline set for GGP stockholders to make election on BPY deal (July 27)