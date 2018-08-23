Golar hoping for more Africa FLNG projects after initial success

Golar LNG (GLNG +2.5% ) hopes its pioneering floating liquefied natural gas project in Cameroon will lead to further work in West Africa after striking a deal to use the concept at BP’s Tortue gas development, CEO Iain Ross says.

GLNG says stable levels of production had been achieved on the Hilli Episeyo FLNG vessel after the first cargo left the facility in May this year, and "all four trains have been commissioned and tested to at or above nameplate capacity, and the vessel has been operating with 100% commercial availability."

BP and partner Kosmos Energy have said they plan to take a final investment decision on Tortue by year-end, with first LNG due to be produced before the end of 2021; aside from Tortue, Ross said during today's earnings conference call that 2-3 “strong” FLNG prospects have emerged thanks to proving the FLNG technology and commerciality.

“We’re seeing Hilli’s proof of concept triggering new interest," Ross said. "We think this is a truly disruptive solution in an industry not known for its disruptive solutions."

