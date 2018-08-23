L Brands sits out retail party

While a large number of retail stocks are cycling up to all-time or 52-week highs, L Brands (LB -11.6% ) has slumped to an eight-year low of $27.95.

The retailer's struggles with the Victoria's Secret have been ongoing for quite a while, but the bad numbers turned in for the Pink brand have analysts puzzled.

"The biggest surprise is Pink, which was once a quiet but powerful driver," says Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel. "We’re now seeing it hitting a ceiling," he adds.

