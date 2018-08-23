Talos weighs midstream options for Zama discovery offshore Mexico

Talos Energy (TALO -0.5% ) still needs to appraise its giant Zama discovery offshore Mexico, but the company is looking ahead to midstream options and whether it will use existing government-owned pipelines to evacuate future production or build its own, says CEO Tim Duncan.

Zama, which holds as much as 2B barrels of resource, "is a big enough discovery that we'll do a flow test," Duncan tells Enercom's Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, which "could attract an infrastructure-based midstream market."

"We have a surprising amount of interest on [whether] our discovery might be big enough" for new infrastructure, Duncan says, adding that he can "envision a U.S. or Mexican partnership midstream company wanting to build a pipe and wanting to get it to a different location" than the delivery points for the infrastructure originally built by Pemex.

Duncah says appraisal of Zama should begin later this year and continue through 2019 with a potential final investment decision on the field by year-end 2019 and first production in 2022.