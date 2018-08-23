Judge drops tech license case against Sirius XM

A judge has dismissed a case by Germany's Fraunhofer against Sirius XM (SIRI -0.8% ), meaning that Sirius sublicense rights on four patents tied to satellite radio receivers can continue.

A predecessor to XM Radio (before its 2008 merger with Sirius) got a sublicense for multicarrier modulation from WorldSpace International Network, which had gotten an exclusive license for the tech from Fraunhofer (and filed for bankruptcy in 2008).

A sublicense amendment in 1999 had made it irrevocable, and District Judge Joseph Bataillon followed a magistrate judge's recommendation to throw out Fraunhofer's objection.

Source: Bloomberg