MBIA sees progress on Puerto Rico debt restructuring, but still a ways to go

While MBIA (MBI +0.3% ) management sees progress on several fronts for restructuring Puerto Rico's debt--namely COFINA and PREPA bonds--there's still a long way to go, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Palmer rates the stock a buy and has a $14 price target.

While the recent COFINA debt restructuring pact reached earlier this month is an important step, several elements of the pact still need to be worked out, management told Palmer.

A court ruling that allows a receiver to be appointed to manage power utility PREPA may allow the utility to increase electricity rates, but applying better management and improving efficiency may have a bigger effect, MBIA management says.

“If we had (COFINA and PREPA) restructured and approved by the court in the next year that would be a lot of progress in a relatively short period of time,” CEO Bill Fallon said.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's improving economy should also help as it continues negotiations on its exposure to the island's debt.

Once COFINA and PREPA's debt restructurings are resolved, MBIA would be well positioned to request a special dividend from National Public Finance Guarantee, its municipal bond insurance subsidiary, to its holding company.

A special dividend would provide "significant liquidity" to the holding company, Fallon said.

