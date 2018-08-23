Steel, iron ore fundamentals remain strong, Credit Suisse analyst says

Metals and mining stocks have suffered a beating this year, but Credit Suisse analyst Curt Wordworth says fundamentals remain strong, citing stable global steel prices and Chinese iron ore prices that last week reached their highest levels since March.

Wordworth thinks demand for metals around the world remains solid, China is about to accelerate from recent stimulus, and the trade war front in nearer the end than the beginning, all of which should be able to support metal and mining stocks going forward.

The analyst's sector favorites include Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), GrafTech (NYSE:EAF), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Constellium (NYSE:CSTM), Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

ETF: XME