Wolfe Research takes profit on Target

Wolfe Research downgrades Target (TGT +0.8% ) to Peer Perform from Outperform after watching shares jet higher.

"Our thesis around accelerated sales now appears largely reflected in the equity, while margin pressures appear greater than we initially anticipated," writes analyst Scott Mushkin.

"While we are forecasting comp sales to remain strong over the near-to-medium term and the potential for this to support the equity, with margin pressure greater than we anticipated, with continued in-stock challenges, with the valuation above historical averages, and with the stock up meaningfully YTD, we see less upside to the equity from current levels," he explains.

Target traded as high as $88.89 this week after trading as low as $50 last year.