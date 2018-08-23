Amid tense city fight, Disney offers to drop Anaheim incentives

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has called on Disneyland's home Anaheim to drop tax incentives for the park in what may amount to an olive branch amid rising tensions over development.

Current leaders in Anaheim have expressed concerns about deals extended to the theme-park giant by previous councils, amid plans (now on hold) for a four-star hotel at Disneyland's gates that were to benefit from tax incentives worth up to $276M.

Now, Disneyland President Josh D'Amaro has written to the city looking to drop the hotel incentives as well as another agreement that blocked city tax on Disneyland tickets: "“Good friends will not always agree; however, the current level of animus is unprecedented and counterproductive."