Elon Musk hires Morgan Stanley for private Tesla push

Elon Musk has formally hired Morgan Stanley to assist him in his effort to take Tesla (TSLA -0.4% ) private, sources tell Bloomberg.

The development was tipped off earlier this week when Morgan Stanley backed away from issuing sell-side coverage on the EV automaker.

Musk now has the top two merger advisers (by transaction dollars) working on his side after MS signed off along with Goldman Sachs.

It's unclear what the timetable is on bringing an offer to the Tesla board to consider.