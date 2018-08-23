Total declares breakdown in North Sea strike talks

Talks between Total (TOT +0.7% ) and the Unite trade union behind repeated strikes in the North Sea have broken down, and the company will now move to consultations with individual workers, Platts reports.

The union says it will go ahead with its next planned strike at the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin-Franklin complexes on Sept. 3 and consult with members on next steps; the union's fifth one-day strike action occurred on Monday.

The latest talks were aimed at resolving a dispute over TOT's desire to implement three-week offshore work stints for all workers at the three facilities which handle ~70K bbl/day of oil and 350M cf/day of natural gas.