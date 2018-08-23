Future FinTech slides after announcing new juice--not fintech--products

Future FinTech (FTFT -6% ) sinks after the fintech and fruit-product company said it developed a series of fruit juice purees in family-size packages.

In June, the company, formerly called SkyPeople Fruit Juice, announced its plan to transform into a financial technology company based on blockchain technology.

The new juice products are available on the company's existing online and offline sales channel. It will also be available on Future Fintech's Shared Shopping Mall when it's ready for service.

Source: Press Release

