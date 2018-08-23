Reuters: Chile plans clampdown on water rights in lithium-rich area

Chile is preparing major new restrictions on the extraction of water from the lithium-rich Salar de Atacama salt flats, home to lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and SQM, the head of the country’s water authority tells Reuters.

Oscar Cristi says regulators had stopped issuing new permits to extract water from the southernmost sector of the Salar’s watershed, known as C2, which is a key water supply for BHP’s Escondida copper mine, and Antofagasta’s (OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:ANFGY) Zaldivar mine.

Cristi says the government had granted BHP and Antofagasta permits to pump 6x more water from the aquifer than the resource could sustain, prompting the ban.

Cristi says the water agency also is preparing to create a drinking water reserve nearer the core of the Salar, adjacent to the operations of ALB and SQM, amid a spike in demand for new water rights in the lithium-rich but water-poor region.