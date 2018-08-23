Fortune Brands to acquire Fiberon

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) signs a deal to acquire outdoor performance materials player Fiberon for $470M.

Fiberon is a manufacturer of outdoor performance materials used primarily in decking, railing and fencing products.

The company plans to place Fiberon into its new Doors & Security segment on closing.

“The acquisition of Fiberon provides exciting category expansion and product extension opportunities for our Doors & Security segment into the outdoor living space— one of the fastest growing areas of the home,” says Fortune CEO Chris Klein.

Source: Press Release