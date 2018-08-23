Credit Acceptance completes $398M asset-backed financing

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) contributes loans with a net book value of about $500.1M to a wholly owned special purpose entity, which will transfer the loans to a trust that will issue three classes of notes:

$235.5M of class A notes at a price of 99.98166%, interest rate of 3.55%, average life 2.57 years;

$80.1M of class B notes at a price of 99.97726%, interest rate of 3.89%, average life of 3.39 years;

$82.7M of class C notes at a price of 99.96582%, interest rate of 4.04%, average life of 3.88 years.

Financing will: have expected annualized cost of about 4.0% including initial purchaser's fees and other cost; revolve for 24 months after which it will amortize based on the cash flows on the contributed loans; and be used to repay outstanding debt.

CACC will get 6.0% of the cash flows related to the underlying consumer loans to cover servicing expenses. The remaining 94.0%, less amounts due to dealers for payments of dealer holdback, will be used to pay principal and interest on the notes as well as the ongoing costs of the financing.

Source: Press Release

