Intellia's gene editing approach shows encouraging action in preclinical ATTR studies

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) announces positive preclinical data on its lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in a humanized mouse model of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) that showed a decrease in amyloid deposition in multiple tissues after a single dose.

Data from preclinical studies in non-human primates showed therapeutically meaningful reductions in TTR protein, correlated with significant liver editing, following a single dose of LNPs.

The company plans to use LNPs to deliver CRISPR/Cas9 components to the liver.

The data were presented at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's fourth meeting on Genome Engineering: The CRISPR/Cas Revolution in Cold Spring Harbor, NY.