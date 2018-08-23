Intuit -3% on downside guidance, CEO leaving role

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) drops 3% after Q4 beats with a 17% Y/Y revenue growth and announcing that CEO Brad Smith will step down at the end of the year.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $955M to $975M (consensus: $988.9M) and EPS of $0.09 to $0.11 (consensus: $0.15).

In-line FY guidance has revenue from $6.53B to $6.63B (consensus: $6.56B) and EPS from $6.40 to $6.50 (consensus: $6.50).

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Leadership changes: President, CEO, and chairman Brad Smith will step down as CEO at the end of December but will stay with the company and become executive chairman of the board. Sasan Goodarzi, current EVP and GM of the Small Business unit, will step into the vacant CEO seat and join the board at the same time.

CTO Tayloe Stansbury will step down January 1 and Marianna Tessel, SVP and chief product development officer for the Small Business unit, will step into the CTO role.

