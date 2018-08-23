Gap -7% after earnings

Gap (NYSE:GPS) after falls, despite topping estimates with its Q2 report.

Comparable sales rose 2.0% to edge past the consensus estimate for a 1.5% rise.

Comparable sales by brand: Gap Global -5% vs. -2.3% consensus, Banana Republic +2.0% vs +2.0% consensus ,Old Navy +5% vs. 4.0% consensus.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 38.8% of sales during the quarter.

The company reaffirmed prior guidance of full-year EPS of $2.55 to $2.70 vs $2.56 consensus. Comparable sales for the fiscal year are expected to flat to up slightly.