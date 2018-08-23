HP -2.6% on narrow Q2 revenue beat, in-line guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) -2.6% on Q3 results with a narrow revenue beat and 12% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q4 guidance has EPS of $0.52 to $0.55 (consensus: $0.53) while the FY guide has $2.00 to $2.03 EPS (consensus: $2) and FCF at $3.7B.

Personal Systems revenue breakdown: Total $9.39B (consensus: $9.01B); Notebooks, $5.63B (consensus: $5.34B); Desktops, $2.86B (consensus: $2.81B); Workstations, $588M (consensus: $546.3M); Other, $304M (consensus: $307.3M).

Printing revenue breakdown: Total, $5.16B (consensus: $5.11B); Supplies, $3.4B (consensus: $3.35B); Commercial Hardware, $1.17B (consensus: $1.22B); Consumer Hardware, $613M (consensus: $595M).

Operating margin was 7.3% (consensus: 7.4%).

