WeWork offering brokers commissions for grabbing rivals' customers: Bloomberg

WeWork Cos. (VWORK) is offering commercial real-estate brokers a 100% commission on the first year of rent paid when a tenant switches to WeWork from a top rival and signs a lease by Oct. 1, Bloomberg reports.

Tenants will get half off the first year's rent if they sign for at least a year.That makes WeWork's current bonus to brokers five times the standard commission it usually offers of 10% on the first year of rent.

WeWork wouldn't specify which competitors' tenants the offer applies to.

Related tickers: MMI, RLGY, RMAX, BRK.A, BRK.B

Previously: WeWork secures $1B SoftBank investment (Aug. 10)