WSJ: Microsoft hit with U.S. bribery probe over deals in Hungary

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary, WSJ reports.

The probe is looking into how MSFT sold software such as Word and Excel to middleman firms in Hungary that then sold those products to government agencies there in 2013-14, according to the report.

MSFT may have sold some of its products to the intermediaries at steep discounts, and then the firms sold the products to the Hungarian government at closer to full price; investigators are probing whether the middleman companies used the difference to pay bribes and kickbacks to government officials.