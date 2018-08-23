Immunomedics CFO resigns position, stays on as VP Finance

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) reports that Michael Garone resigned as Chief Financial Officer effective today. He will continue to serve as VP, Finance and provide transition services until May 18, 2019, the one-year anniversary date of the company's BLA filing for IMMU-132.
He is staying on to qualify for a golden handshake that includes a lump sum payment equal to twice his annual salary and target annual bonus, full acceleration of the vesting of all outstanding time-based equity awards, lump sum payments for prorated bonus amounts and unused vacation and payment or reimbursement for COBRA premiums for up to 12 months following his termination date.
Now read: Immunomedics reports Q4 results »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox