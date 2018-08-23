Immunomedics CFO resigns position, stays on as VP Finance

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) reports that Michael Garone resigned as Chief Financial Officer effective today. He will continue to serve as VP, Finance and provide transition services until May 18, 2019, the one-year anniversary date of the company's BLA filing for IMMU-132.

He is staying on to qualify for a golden handshake that includes a lump sum payment equal to twice his annual salary and target annual bonus, full acceleration of the vesting of all outstanding time-based equity awards, lump sum payments for prorated bonus amounts and unused vacation and payment or reimbursement for COBRA premiums for up to 12 months following his termination date.