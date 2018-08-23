Gladstone Investment upsizes, extends credit facility

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) credit facility increases to $200M from $165M and may be expanded to $300M through additional commitments.

Revolving period extends to Aug. 22, 2021 from Nov. 15, 2019.

Maturity date extends to Aug. 22, 2023 from Nov. 15, 2021.

Interest margin reduced by 30 basis points to 2.85% from 3.15% during the revolving period, then increases to 3.10% for a one-year period, to to 3.35% for the remaining term of the credit facility.

Reduces the minimum asset coverage with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness to 150% from 200%.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Gladstone Investment closes offering of 2.99M of series E preferred (Aug. 22)