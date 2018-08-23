Autodesk +6.4% on Q2 beats, raised FY guide

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) gains 6.4% on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 22% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $635M to $645M (consensus: $634.01M) and in-line EPS of $0.24 to $0.28 (consensus: $0.28).

Raised in-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $2.485B to $2.505B (consensus: $2.49B; was: $2.455B to $2.505B) and EPS of $0.87 to $0.95 (consensus: $0.91; was: $0.77 to $0.95).

Revenue breakdown: License and other, $24.7M (consensus: $31.1M); Subscription, $420.6M (consensus: $399M); Maintenance, $166.4M (consensus: $170.9M).

Billings was $605M (consensus: $579.7M). Deferred revenue totaled $1.8B at the end of the quarter.

Annualized recurring revenue was $2.35B with $1.68B coming from Subscription and $666M from Maintenance.

Operating margin was 10.3% compared to the 9% consensus.

