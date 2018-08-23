Deutsche Bank ventures into non-bank payment platforms with Modo stake

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) acquires an equity stake in U.S.-based ModoPayments, in a move to help the bank extend payments to non-bank payment platforms such as Alipay, Paypal, and WeChat.

“Our investment and partnership with Modo will help us to provide our corporate and institutional clients with new digital payment functionalities and accordingly more flexibility in facilitating these transactions," says Deutsche's head of global transaction banking, John Gibbons. "Going forward, we will be able to directly process payments to mobile wallets and app-based payment solutions.”

Terms of the investment weren't disclosed.

