Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

VMware -3.1% despite Q2 beats

|By:, SA News Editor

VMware (NYSE:VMWdrops 3.1% after a Q2 report that beat estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the earnings call.

Revenue breakdown: License, $900M (consensus: $876.8M); Services, $1.27B (matches consensus). 

Ending deferred revenue was $6.03B with $3.5B from short-term and $2.52B from long. Billings totaled $2.44B (consensus: $2.46B). 

Non-GAAP operating margin was 33.8%. 

Cash from operations was $787M and FCF was $726M. 

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here

Press release.  

Previously: VMware beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 23)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox