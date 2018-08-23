VMware -3.1% despite Q2 beats

VMware (NYSE:VMW) drops 3.1% after a Q2 report that beat estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on the earnings call.

Revenue breakdown: License, $900M (consensus: $876.8M); Services, $1.27B (matches consensus).

Ending deferred revenue was $6.03B with $3.5B from short-term and $2.52B from long. Billings totaled $2.44B (consensus: $2.46B).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 33.8%.

Cash from operations was $787M and FCF was $726M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

